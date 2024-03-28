No better place to celebrate Easter than Guyana

Festivities in Guyana are a seamless fusion of euphoria, religion, and cultural tapestry that transcends barriers, and the celebration of Easter is no exception.

Easter is indeed, one of the most important celebrations in the Christian calendar. It is time to reflect on the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Christians believe that Jesus was sent to the earth to serve as a ‘Sacrificial Lamb’ and die for their sins.

The day of the crucifixion, referred to as ‘Good Friday,’ was considered the ‘Preparation Day,’ while the following day was one where Jesus laid in the tomb as an act of ‘rest’ and on the first day of the week, was resurrected.

The Easter story is a redemptive tale, which highlights that despite persecution, one can rise again triumphantly.

In honouring this sacrament, Guyanese kickstart the Easter weekend with Good Friday, the end of the 40 days of fasting known as Lent.

The atmosphere on Good Friday is one of reverence and most secular activities are at a standstill as churches are usually filled with worshippers.

Food also plays a pivotal role during this time with Guyanese consuming a range of delicacies, including cross buns.

Following the sacramental period, Guyanese take to streets and common hotspots like the National Park, Number 63 Beach, Botanical Gardens, and the seawalls to enjoy the days of Easter Sunday and Monday.

The festivities provide an opportunity for families, friends, and visitors from around the world to come together in true ‘One Guyana’ fashion, through kite flying, hat shows, picnics, and other family-oriented activities.

Additionally, during the Easter weekend in Guyana, both locals and visitors flock to two iconic events—the Rupununi Rodeo and Bartica Regatta.

The Rupununi Rodeo brings together vaqueros (known as cowboys and cowgirls) from various corners of Region Nine. This event not only showcases thrilling rodeo action but also provides Amerindian communities with a platform to exhibit their food, crafts, and rich cultural heritage.

Meanwhile, the Bartica Regatta stands as another eagerly anticipated Easter weekend festivity, featuring exhilarating boat races and a vibrant array of activities along Bartica’s boardwalk.

Similarly, Guyana’s newfound wealth can equate to the period of resurrection after the season of undue hardship in the past.

Easter is quite symbolic in this way. Gone are days of mistrust and strife, gone are days of being condemned to poverty, as now, the nation is rising again with endless possibilities for growth and development.

Despite being a Christian holiday, Easter is observed by many different Guyanese demographics. The season brings reflection, peace, and opportunities for familial bonding.

This level of unity is yet another vibrant demonstration of the country’s multicultural makeup, setting an example for the world over that a country’s greatest strength can be found in its diversity.

