No bias in awarding of gov’t contracts -Minister Edghill

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, M.P, has dismissed the notion that government contracts are being awarded to a particular section of society.

He noted that the awarding of government contracts is done through a transparent, accountable and fair process in keeping with the Public Procurement Act and Regulations.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, M.P during the signing of the contracts for roads and bridges at the Ministry of Public Works Kingston office

The Minister was at the time speaking at the recent signing of contracts totalling $5.57 billion to construct and upgrade roads and bridges in the hinterland, and communities on the coast.

“Looking around this room, we have new contractors, we have experienced contractors, and we have contractors from all races. So, this myth about only some people getting work is not factual,” he said.

Minister Edghill stated that the government has a mandate to ensure all Guyanese benefit from the transformation being undertaken throughout the country. It is for this reason the administration has taken leadership in ensuring local contractors expand their capacity and are given a fair chance to bid for contracts for various projects.

“If the PPP/C government was careless or non-interested and this over $5 billion worth of works signed had gone to foreign companies, international companies, you would have had to be labourers, operators or sub-contractors with those companies,” he told the contractors.

The Minister indicated that contractors must strive to ensure quality work since they are seen by the government partners in development. At the level of his ministry, Minister Edghill said the audit department and engineers are being outfitted to conduct more scrutiny during the construction phase of projects.

“We want you to partner more with us, and with the residents within the communities these projects are being executed in,” the minister emphasised.

He noted that the government will continue to execute its mandate with pride and dignity to ensure the people of Guyana are the beneficiaries of the state’s resources.