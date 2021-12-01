No decision taken to merge audit reports- PAC Government Members

The Government Members of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the 12th Parliament have taken note of an article published online by Newsroom under the caption, “PAC to merge 2017, 2018 & 2019 audit reports”, particularly statements attributed to Chairman of the PAC, Mr. Jermaine Figueira suggesting that the PAC has somehow agreed to merge the Auditor General’s reports for several years.

We wish to categorically state that no decision has been taken to merge any audit reports as is being suggested by Mr Figueira. The matter was raised by Mr Figueira at the last meeting of the PAC where he attempted to rule on the matter unilaterally, but was rebuffed by the Government members of the Committee.

The matter was placed on the agenda by the Chairman and is expected to be fiercely debated at the next meeting of the PAC on Monday, December 6, 2021. We therefore call on Mr. Figueira to withdraw his inaccurate assertions forthwith.