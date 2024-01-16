No overtaking allowed on DHB

The Management of the Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation (DHBC) has observed an increase in vehicles overtaking during the standard two-way traffic crossing on the Demerara Harbour Bridge.

Management is reminding drivers that this is a violation of Rule No. 4 of the Bridges’ Rules for Vehicular Traffic, which states: “No unauthorized stopping, parking or overtaking of vehicles shall be allowed on the Bridge.

This action has resulted in an increase in both minor and major incidents on the bridge, as such, drivers and riders are urged to immediately stop this practice and to observe the speed limit and other rules and regulations.

Failure to comply may result in a BAN from transiting the Bridge.

Other rules to note are the DHB’s speed limit, of 32 kilometers or 20 miles per hour, as well as the maximum weight limit allowed on the Bridge, 18 tonnes per normal crossing between 4 am and 10:30 pm, and 24 tonnes for special crossing between 10:30 pm and 3:30 am.

Drivers are urged to familiarise themselves with these rules at the link below.

DHB Bridge Rules.

https://harbourbridge.gov.gy/bridge-rules

DHBC Management

January 12, 2024

