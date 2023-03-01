‘No region will be unable to play cricket 365 days a year’ − Minister Ramson promises

– as enhancement of sports grounds gets underway

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr, has given his assurance that each region in Guyana will be able to practice year-round for a chance to advance in cricket.

He did so during a recent press conference at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence.

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr

He underlined that it is important for players to be able to practice and enhance their capabilities on a year-round basis, reminding that it was for a similar reason that the PPP/C Administration invested in the Guyana National Stadium in 2006 under the leadership of then President and current Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo.

He noted that the lack of suitable facilities across the country was one of the primary reasons that various players were unable to effectively hone their skills.

“The problem was that we have never had the opportunity to train and practice year-round, because three months out of the year, we know that we have heavy rains in the country and now it’s even longer than three months. If you are not capable of practicing your techniques, your delivery, your biomechanics, where you’re landing the ball, working on how you’re moving the ball in different directions.

“If you’re not capable of doing that, how are you going to improve as a player when you’re competing against other people that are capable of doing that year-round? They are getting more hours than you,” Minister Ramson pointed out.

As such, the government is working towards the upgrade and construction of a number of quality sports grounds across the country.

This includes the renovation of a ground at Anna Regina in Region Two, one at Mackenzie in Linden, and another at Albion, Region Six.

Minister Ramson said that while the Albion cricket ground is expected to be completed within the next six months, the other two will be completed within four months.

The grounds at Anna Regina and Mackenzie will also benefit from International Cricket Council standard lights.

Other grounds across the country are being upgraded as well.

“So, there will be no excuse available to any player, any board, any area, or any stakeholder that covers cricket in the country, that any region is incapable of playing cricket 365 days a year. You will have no excuse whatsoever. And I want to stress on that. Because we’re making this investment because of you. Yes, it is true that it is important for Guyana to get the international recognition; because our reputation as a cricket playing nation, cricket loving nation and a hotbed of international talent is on the line. That is what is on the line,” Minister Ramson stressed.

Not only will the grounds be used for sport enhancement and youth engagement, but they also play an important role as major income earners, especially in the sports sector.

Uitvlugt, Region Three, and Palmyra, Region Six, are also set to benefit from international-standard sports facilities.

The land has already been cleared for the construction of the Palmyra stadium, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

