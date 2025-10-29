No tolerance for police bribes – Min Walrond

The government has once again called on citizens to stop offering bribes to police ranks, noting that it is a criminal offence that undermines the rule of law, accountability, and the integrity of policing.

Minister of Home Affairs Oneidge Walrond on Wednesday said this law will be taken seriously under her leadership.

Minister of Home Affairs, Oneidge Walrond

“Even if it is a $200 bribe or $2 million or $200 million, it is a scourge in society that we need to tackle head-on,” she said on the ‘Starting Point’ podcast.

Acknowledging that this grave issue has been brushed over in the past, she warned that a strong no-tolerance stance needs to be adopted.

“I encourage the public, when they see these kinds of things, to speak up…Take the pictures, do the recording. Policing is a partnership with citizens where we don’t allow certain issues to continue to grow,” she stated.

The minister promised to address reports when they arrive at her office.

Police officer conducting traffic

“These complaints will not fall on deaf ears under my leadership,” Minister Walrond emphasised.

Reaffirming the ministry’s zero-tolerance stance on corruption, robust internal mechanisms have been implemented to investigate and discipline any officer found guilty of soliciting or accepting bribes.

Citizens are encouraged to help by not engaging bribery and by reporting any such incidents right away.

Persons can contact the Commissioner of Police Secretariat on 227-1611 ext 4001, 225-6411, 225-2700, or 600-3019 to make a report.