No voting required in 291 constituencies for LGE-GECOM

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has disclosed that voting is not required in 291 constituencies for Local Government Elections (LGE) slated for June 12.

GECOM’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Yolanda Ward provided the information during Tuesday’s edition of ‘GECOM in Focus,’ aired on the National Communications Network (NCN).

While she did not list the constituencies, she noted that persons can check to see whether they are required to vote on elections day by visiting the GECOM website, gecom.org.gy.

“We created a tool on GECOM’s website to allow persons to check to verify that they will, or may not have to vote on elections day. They can go to [the website], go to the query tool, put in their information, whether it’s a combination of your name, date of birth, and your constituency or local authority area, and first of all, check to ensure that there will be voting in your local authority area, or your constituency on June 12,” she explained.

She stated that persons were not required to vote in these constituencies because they had unopposed candidate lists.

As such, an ‘automatic election’ will occur, whereby the unopposed candidates automatically win the election without the need for a vote.

“As you move forward, once you have done that, in due time we will also publish a list of the polling stations on our website. Countrywide, we have established a total of 1,574 polling stations for election day. And so, we will have that similar query tool on our website, that persons can put in some basic identifiable information so that it can tell them where they have to vote on elections day,” Ward explained.

She reminded voters that once they have identified their polling stations, they will need to be present between 6 am and 6 pm to cast their ballots.

An information clerk will be present at each location to assist voters with the process.

