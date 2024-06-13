North Sophia Multipurpose Centre to be fully accessible by end of July

The North Sophia Multipurpose Community Centre is set to be fully accessible by the end of July, with the final set of works currently underway.

The announcement was made by Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Anand Persaud, during an outreach on Monday in the community.

The recreational facility was a fulfillment made by the Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, upon the request of the residents.

The sod was turned for the $14 million contract in January 2023. The 30 x 30 building with a 20-foot span is set to facilitate a safe place for children, as well as the elderly.

Lights have already been installed and painting of the building will commence shortly.

A resident of North Sophia voicing a concern

Minister Persaud also noted that the area will be designed and arranged with features such as plants, trees, and other elements to create an appealingly pleasing and functional outdoor space.

A programme will be launched for senior citizens, especially those who are considered shut-ins. This will include meaningful engagements through exercise, amongst other activities.

Meanwhile, the community football field is being rehabilitated, and a signboard will be erected at the community entrance, which will add to the overall beautification project.

The minister urged residents to hold the contractors accountable if the work on the community’s roads, drains, and buildings is not done adequately.

“I want to ask the residents to be involved at all times, at all levels especially when there are works happening in their community,” Minister Persaud stated.

