‘Not a cent missing from NRF’ – PPP GS

There is not a cent is missing from the Natural Resource Fund (NRF). The declaration came from the General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo during his weekly press conference at Freedom House, on Thursday.

The general secretary was highlighting his displeasure at the contents of a lengthy letter published in the Stabroek Newspaper relating to the apparent missing funds.

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo

Jagdeo slammed the newspaper’s editorial policy. He said that no member of the government was contacted with the view of having an opportunity for fairness, truthfulness, and accuracy or else the false claim would be dismissed.

“I don’t know why a serious newspaper like Stabroek News would publish such a long letter from some person to say the Natural Resource Fund appears to be missing $27 million. The minister of finance told me that it is utter nonsense…And you publish a big letter like this on an important issue like this one without even calling the Ministry of Finance or the Central Bank….” Dr Jagdeo pointed out.

Jagdeo, referring to the analysis as flawed, said, “Already, the damage is done when you go and correct it, which could have been done.”

The General Secretary added that seeking clarification would not have taken much time.

“But then, this is the usual thing every single day,” he said.

Jagdeo said it is the responsibility of the press and media to fact-check the articles whether they are placed as news pieces or opinionated pieces before they are disseminated to the public, especially when they concern matters of public importance.

