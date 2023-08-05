NTC Conference set for August 28 – 31

The National Toshaos Conference will be held from August 28 to 31 this year.

This was disclosed by Chairman of the National Toshaos Council and Toshao of Moraikobai Village, Derrick John.

On a recent visit to the community, the Department of Public Information spoke with John, who highlighted two of the main topics that are expected to be discussed at the conference this year.

Chairman of the National Toshaos Council (NTC) Derrick John and the NTC Executive

“One of the things that is very key and important for the Indigenous community is their lands, titling of their lands and we have been working very closely with the ALT (Amerindian Land Titling) team from the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs and I think that they have made a lot of progress from last year, and I think that some communities now will be having their titles this year,” the NTC chairman stated.

In addition, John said almost 90 per cent of the 242 Amerindian communities have already received their benefits from the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS)Funds.

“That’s something that will be very key for us this year, we wanted to hear from communities, what are some of their priorities that they have invest this money into, so we will be having a good discussion with leaders and to see how well they were able to manage those funds so that they will be able to showcase the true objective of that funding,” he noted.

The National Toshaos Conference offers Indigenous leaders the opportunity to meet and interact with the country’s leaders and make critical decisions regarding their livelihoods and development.

