Old age pension, public assistance campaign taken to Region Three

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security for the first time rolled out an old age pension and public assistance recipients query campaign in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) on Tuesday.

The two-day campaign which is being hosted at Lot 1-2 Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara, commenced at 9:00 hours and will conclude at 14:00 hours.

Ministry of Human Services and Social Security campaign

Old-age pensioners and public assistance recipients often face a range of challenges when it comes to accessing social welfare benefits.

The application process can be complicated and time-consuming.

As such, the human services ministry is taking an important step towards supporting its most vulnerable citizens by providing much-needed support and guidance.

The campaign also allows residents to speak directly to probation officers who will be able to check on their files and provide advice on the next steps.

It is important to note that this campaign is not a one-off event. It is part of a wider effort by the government to improve access to social welfare benefits for its vulnerable citizens. Meanwhile, the campaign is expected to be rolled out during His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s outreach in the region on Thursday and Friday.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

