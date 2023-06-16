Omadele George elected President of THAG

General Manager of the Herdmanston Lodge, Omadele (Dee) George has been elected President of the Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana (THAG).

George was elected as THAG concluded its 30th Annual General Meeting on June 16 at the Marriott Hotel on Friday.

A press release from THAG stated, “Under the leadership of Mrs. George, the newly elected executive committee will work towards advancing the tourism and hospitality industry in Guyana. The executive committee comprises experienced professionals from various sectors of the industry, bringing a wealth of knowledge and expertise to their roles.”

The incoming president expressed her commitment to continuing the excellent work of the previous executive committee and emphasised the importance of leveraging THAG’s existing partnerships while actively seeking new collaborations to enhance the association’s brand and drive further growth in the industry, the release stated.

“Our main objective will be to work tirelessly for the betterment of our association’s members…By collaborating with our partners and fostering new alliances, we aim to elevate the tourism and hospitality sector in Guyana, promoting its unique offerings to a global audience,” the new president stated.

Marriott’s General Manager, Eduardo Reple was appointed vice president, and Salvador de Caires, Manager of Tourism and Hospitality for Evergreen Adventures and Baganara Island Resort, will serve as treasurer.

Committee members elected are Abigail Ally, General Manager of the Bimichi Eco Resort, Carla Vantull, General Manager of Wilderness Explorers, Dion Inniss, Sales Executive, Guyana and Suriname of Caribbean Airlines and Lorenzo Persaud, Business Development Manager at Ansa Motors Guyana Inc.

Harrinand Persaud of Kings Hotels and Residences is the immediate past president.

THAG is the leading association representing the tourism and hospitality industry in Guyana.

