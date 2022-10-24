‘One Guyana’ shows out at Diwali motorcade

A train of well-lit vehicles, many of which already displayed their beauty and craftsmanship in various regions across Guyana, made their journey to Georgetown Sunday evening for the finale of the spectacular lighting display for Diwali 2022.

Thousands of Guyanese lined the roadways in anticipation of viewing the magnificent show.

Celebration of good over evil

The stunning convoy of vehicles made its way from the Shri Krishna Mandir through the streets of Georgetown, to the East Coast Public Road, enroute to La Bonne Intention (LBI) Community Centre Ground for the grand finale.

The spectacular Guyanese traditional light-up and celebration on the eve of Diwali, ushers in the Hindu New Year.

It has become a tradition on the national calendar and an annual event for over 40 years bringing together the country’s multi-ethnic, multicultural, and diverse society into a single community that embraces and celebrates its oneness.

Celebration of good over evil

Patrons along the route expressed elation over the return of the Diwali motorcade.

Sister Carol from New York, said, “I’m enjoying it. It is the first time that I have come to Guyana for it [Diwali]. I only came in this morning, and I love it, I love it, we have nothing like this in New York.”

“Every year they have it. I would come out and enjoy Diwali. Over for the past two years it was missing, it was missing very much. I am very happy and I’m enjoying the environment. Activities like this, living as brothers and sisters are good for all of us, I would like to wish everyone a Happy Diwali,” said Alfred Hope, a resident of Georgetown.

Guyanese line the roadway to witness the floats

Rovin Persaud, from Campbellville, said, “Diwali is a very special occasion for us. My parents used to bring me out here. So, I look forward, every year, to coming out to see the motorcade and celebrating Diwali. I’m just passing off the traditions to my kids.”

Meanwhile, business owner, Adaliya Culpepper, said the motorcade is great for the economy.

“It’s very beneficial to business owners to come out and support small businesses out here. Because you know, for the past couple of years, we had covid and stuff like that. I would say that it’s really good that we’re opening back our country to celebrate and allowing the small man to make profits on holidays like this.”

Celebration of the festival of lights

She said it is a wonderful opportunity for her to promote her business and enjoy the motorcade.

Having been on a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ‘the festival of lights’ returned with more than 25 floats, depicting various forms of the Goddess Lakshmi.

Lakshmi is the goddess of wealth, fortune, power, beauty, fertility, and prosperity.

The cultural lineup at the LBI ground included Raman Kapoor (singer from India), Nishard Mayrhoo (Trinidad and Tobago), dances by Dharmic Nritya Sangh, and other performances by a list of Guyanese artistes. Diwali is the five-day festival of lights. For some, it also coincides with harvest and new year celebrations, of new beginnings and the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

