One Guyana was built to foster prosperity within the country – Min. Parag

The concept of One Guyana which was formulated by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali was built on the strong foundation of fostering prosperity amongst the people of the country.

It is aimed at implementing activities to bring Guyanese together in ways they can all benefit despite their ethnicity or religion.

This was robustly asserted by Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Sonia Parag as she delivered the feature address at Region Five’s Democratic Council Flag Raising Ceremony for Guyana’s 58th Independence anniversary on Friday afternoon.

The Golden Arrow Head being hoisted to commemorate Guyana’s 58th Independence anniversary

The event was held at the region’s office at Fort Wellington, West Coast Berbice.

“When His Excellency came up with the concept of One Guyana, it was not for us to make it a brand. It was made for us to have unity among our people through different activities and different avenues,” the minister stressed.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Sonia Parag speaking at the flag-raising ceremony

Minister Parag added that every budget that has since been passed has been created and strategised by the PPP/C administration so that prosperity can be achieved through the programmes and policies that the government has been investing in.

The local government minister urged the residents to fulfill the vision that former leaders like Cheddi Jagan fought for, that is, an independent country that is built on hard work and cohesion amongst its people to further develop the nation.

“We are six people living and working to achieve a common goal which is prosperity for ourselves and our country and that is why President Ali crafted this initiative,” Minister Parag noted.

Meanwhile, Regional Chairman (ag), Rion Peters said that over the past four years, Guyana has changed significantly for the better, due to a government that has been working assiduously to ensure that the needs of all Guyanese are met.

“Over the past four years and all across Region Five, we can recognise significant development that has happened. In every sector, there is infrastructural development that is benefiting each and every Guyanese and this is what the government is about,” Peters stated.

Regional Chairman (ag), Rion Peters delivering brief remarks

With all this progress ongoing, he encouraged the residents to recommit to building a society that’s built on togetherness and embracing each other’s cultures and traditions.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

