One-month bonus, free cement and steel for GDF officers – President Ali

Guyana Defence Force (GDF) officers will receive a one-month bonus, President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali said Wednesday as he addressed force’s annual Christmas lunch at Camp Ayanganna, Georgetown.

The Commander in Chief also announced that government would provide free steel and cement to soldiers who were allocated lands.

GDF Officers elated following President Ali’s announcement of a one-month bonus and free building materials

President Ali said the government wants all Guyanese to own their own homes. Speaking specifically to the soldiers, Dr Ali stated that his administration is keen on making the process easier for obtaining a loan.

Already, the government was able to negotiate with three commercial banks and the New Building Society (NBS) to allow soldiers to repay at an interest rate of 3.5 per cent for loans below $4 million and an interest rate of 3.75 per cent for loans below $8 million.

He encouraged the officers to sign up and take advantage of the services and disclosed that on December 28, ranks will have the chance to meet with bank officials at Camp Ayanganna.

“We will help you with the plans and the design free of cost. You will get the cement and steel for the foundation and the banks will approve your loans right here so in the new year you can move to home ownership,” President Ali stated.

“This afternoon I salute you and your families for the sacrifice, commitment, dedication and love you give for country and people,” he added.

The head of state underscored that the GDF must be committed to giving its all for the good of the country.

“Your sacrifice is not only about yourselves, it’s about your families supporting you and allowing you to make this sacrifice to commit to any outcome that could deprive them of you.”

The president assured all present that going forward every day in their lives will get better and prosperity will prevail.

The government was able to send more than 500 soldiers to develop their academics and skills internationally over the year.

As a result of good relationships with several foreign companies, President Ali said more training opportunities are becoming available to the GDF.

The president reminded that the GDF is a brand that represents democracy, rule of law and a collective vision of a ‘One Guyana’.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

