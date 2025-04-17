Ongoing Industrial Fire in Amelia’s Ward, Linden, Sparks Health and Environmental Concerns – Regional Level Disaster declared

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) is actively monitoring and responding to the ongoing fire in Amelia’s Ward Industrial Area, which has been burning continuously for approximately five days. Despite firefighting efforts by the Guyana Fire Service, with support from the CDC, the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), Regional Democratic Council, Region 10, and other supporting agencies, including the operators in the area, the fire continues to emit thick smoke and dust, affecting nearby communities. Prime Minister Brigadier (Retired) Mark Phillips visited the area on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. He informed a community radio station in Linden that while the fire has been mostly contained, additional efforts are needed to prevent further spread and to reduce smoke in the area. He also declared a Regional Disaster due to the significant environmental, social, and economic impacts the fire has had on the region thus far.

Environmental assessments and resident interviews conducted by emergency response teams have revealed significant public health and environmental concerns, as well as property damage. The CDC is continuing to coordinate with all relevant agencies and stakeholders to manage the response.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has confirmed that the average level of carbon dioxide (CO2) concentration in residential areas is approximately 2.5 parts per million (ppm), well below the national standard threshold of 20 ppm. While these readings remain within the safe range according to national air quality standards, the persistent smoke and particulate matter may still pose risks to vulnerable individuals.

The Civil Defence Commission urges residents in affected areas to report any new symptoms or concerns to the local emergency services and to limit outdoor exposure where possible. Affected residents who wish to be evacuated can be housed in temporary shelters managed by the CDC. Please also be advised that the area is restricted to public access and should be avoided unless you are emergency response personnel.

To mitigate against future incidents, an alternate dumpsite is being considered.

Contact:

Civil Defence Commission

Thomas Road, Thomas Lands, Georgetown, Guyana

Phone: (592) 226-1114 / 226-8815

Email: info@cdc.gy

Website: www.cdc.gy

