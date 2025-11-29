Opening of Rupununi Expo

The Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Hon. Susan Rodrigues, joined, Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Hon. Sarah Browne-Shadeek, Consular General for Guyana to Brazil, Rodger King, Deputy Mayor of Lethem, Indira Singh and other special invitees on Friday evening as the keynote speaker of the opening of the Rupununi Expo.

Addressing exhibitors and attendees, Minister Rodrigues noted that several expos were hosted throughout the year. She underscored the importance of these events as platforms for business engagement and for showcasing Guyana’s potential across all sectors.

She highlighted the uniqueness of the Rupununi Expo and encouraged exhibitors to use the opportunity to build new partnerships, explore opportunities, and demonstrate the region’s economic potential. The honourable Minister further reaffirmed the Government of Guyana’s commitment to ensuring that Region Nine continues to grow at the same pace as other regions.

She noted that the completion of the Linden–Lethem Road and the Kurupukari Bridge will significantly improve access to the region, making travel easier for residents and strengthening the movement of fresh produce, livestock, and value-added products. Once completed, the Linden–Lethem corridor is expected to evolve into an economic zone, and businesses along the route are encouraged to prepare for increased commercial activity.

Importantly, for the first time, the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce has secured membership on the planning committee for the Rupununi Rodeo. Plans are underway to enhance the event, and businesses are encouraged to expand accommodation to meet growing demand during Rodeo season.

Region Nine is poised for growth, with new opportunities and stronger economic prospects on the horizon.

