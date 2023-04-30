Opening of Sheriff General Hospital in Leonora demonstrates investor confidence in economy – President Ali

Residents of Region Three are witnessing and will benefit from an exciting new development with the official opening of the region’s first private hospital, Sheriff General Hospital at Leonora on Saturday.

His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali said this investment and many others are demonstrative of the government’s efforts to create an enabling environment for investment.

“Rest assured that, as time progresses, this government remains committed, in the exercise of our oath, to ensuring that all is done in the interest of all our people,” the head of state reiterated.

His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

He welcomed the investment by the Sheriff Group of Companies, stating that it is a sign of confidence by the private sector in the way Guyana is rapidly moving forward. The president noted that the service delivery by the facility must match the massive advancements already taking place in the region.

“We are building and investing in a health infrastructure and architecture that will be cutting-edge and leading. We are going to do all it takes to build our capacity for this region, and Guyanese people. We are not playing to be second best; we are playing for once in Guyana to be the best at what we want to do,” Dr Ali added.

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony expressed that the opening of the hospital represents a level of trust in the health sector, which is undergoing major transformation through modernisation.

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony

“President Ali has given us a mandate that we should develop a world-class health sector in Guyana, and that is a very big task. We cannot do that by ourselves in the public sector. We have to do it in combination with partners in the private sector. And what you see here today is a representation of that belief that this world-class health sector can be achieved,” he posited.

Meanwhile, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, while highlighting the journey to this stage of development in the region, said it speaks to the impact that private investment has on advancing transformation.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC

“For years, it was abandoned, and overgrown with bushes. We must reflect on what our government endured, and what the people went through at the hands of those who want to stymie development in this country and stagnate progress. But today, Guyana and the people of Region Three stand to benefit from a world-class, state-of-the-art medical facility,” he stated.

The Sheriff General Hospital comes equipped with five operating theatres, a hemodialysis unit, and a modern stem cell research lab, with a total of 150 beds, and other state-of-the-art equipment necessary for the delivery of high-quality healthcare.

One of the rooms in the state-of-the-art facility

Shareef Ahmad, CEO of Sheriff Group of Companies said the hospital will deliver great services at affordable prices, changing the way healthcare is delivered in the country.

