Operation Hero marks another successful milestone: GPHC and HERO collaboration complete 22nd surgical mission

The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) is thrilled to announce the completion of yet another successful surgical mission in collaboration with the Health and Education Relief Organization (HERO). Operation Hero, a longstanding partnership between GPHC and HERO, has once again demonstrated their commitment to delivering vital medical care to those in need.

During this recent mission, GPHC and HERO combined their expertise to perform 8 paediatric orthopaedic surgeries, targeting lower extremity deformities in children. Additionally, 10 plastic surgeries were undertaken, primarily breast reduction procedures for women in need. The surgical procedures have not only provided life-changing transformations for patients but also exemplified the dedication of both organizations towards enhancing the quality of life for those who need it most.

Operation HERO team

HERO’s support extended beyond surgical procedures, as their skilled anaesthesia assistance proved instrumental in ensuring the safety and comfort of the patients throughout the operations. This collaboration underscores the importance of teamwork and cross-border partnerships in delivering comprehensive medical care.

Since its inception in 2007, Operation Hero has facilitated hundreds of surgeries for patients in dire need, significantly impacting their lives and well-being. The partnership has also enabled GPHC’s medical team to gain valuable hands-on experience, exposure to intricate cases, and access to advanced surgical materials and equipment. This dynamic exchange of knowledge and resources has contributed to enhancing the overall capabilities of GPHC’s medical professionals.

HERO, a US-based nonprofit organization, was founded by Guyanese physicians in the United States who shared a common goal of giving back to their homeland. Their commitment to making a difference is evident through their biannual visits to Guyana, usually occurring in March and August. These visits encompass not only surgical missions, but also educational and medical initiatives aimed at uplifting various communities.

While HERO’s medical and educational missions extend across different communities in Guyana, the surgical aspect of their efforts is primarily conducted at GPHC. This strategic focus allows for the concentration of expertise, resources, and facilities to maximize the impact of each surgical mission.

As Operation Hero continues to make a positive impact on the lives of countless individuals in Guyana, both organizations remain committed to upholding their shared vision of enhancing healthcare, medical education, and surgical practices for the benefits of the people of Guyana.

