Opposition MP Chandan-Edmond endorses President Ali for a second term

Opposition Member of Parliament (MP) Geeta Chandan-Edmond has now joined several prominent figures in endorsing President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) ahead of the 2025 General and Regional Elections.

She made the announcement while providing her full support for the CARICOM Arrest Warrant Bill during Monday’s sitting of the National Assembly.

Opposition Parliamentarian Geeta Chandan-Edmond

Chandan-Edmond said: “There is an attempt to silence me tonight…I stand here today unshaken and unafraid…I stand proudly with President Ali. I stand with his leadership, vision and his steadfast commitment to this country. President Ali has earned a second term, and Guyana deserves nothing else. Under his leadership, we are witnessing real change…more infrastructure, social upliftment and a renewed sense of national pride. I fully and unapologetically endorse President Irfaan Ali for a second term. The work is not done. The transformation is still on its way. We will lead.”

She expressed sincere gratitude towards her family, friends and supporters for their unwavering support.

“Like many of you, I dream of a transformational Guyana. A nation where every child regardless of their background or birthplace, has access to the best of education, healthcare and opportunities. I want a Guyana where our children rise not only as national leaders but as proud global citizens carrying the Golden Arrowhead with dignity,” she highlighted.

Earlier this year, in January, Chandan-Edmond provided full support to the government’s trillion-dollar fiscal budget.

President Ali has also received endorsements from several other figures, including Regional Chairman of Region Four Daniel Seeram; Regional Vice-Chairman of Region Four and member of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) Samuel Sandy, founding member of The Citizenship Initiative (TCI) Shazaam Ally and former Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly and Leader of the Liberty and Justice Party (LJP) Lenox Shuman, among others.

The general and regional elections are scheduled for September 1, 2025.