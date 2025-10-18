‘Our diversity is a blessing to be celebrated’ – Pres Ali

For years, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has championed his ‘One Guyana’ vision, a call for national unity that transcends creed, class, and ethnicity.

On Friday evening, that vision came vividly to life on the lawns of State House, where the head of state hosted a radiant Diwali celebration filled with music, colour, and camaraderie.

Speaking to a gathering of spiritual leaders, government officials, and citizens from all walks of life, President Ali reminded the nation that “Our diversity is not a challenge to overcome; it is a blessing to be celebrated.”

President Ali delivering remarks at the Diwali celebration hosted on the lawns of State House

He said the hosting of Diwali and other religious and cultural observances at State House reflects “a profound respect for the faiths and traditions that enrich our nation.”

The cultural items showcased Guyana’s deep cultural and traditional roots, and they filled the evening with warmth and informality.

President Ali said that Diwali was less about ceremony and more about making purposeful and human connections.

“Tonight is not meant to be a formal night,” he said with a broad smile. “It is a night of spiritual upliftment, a night of socialising with each other, and a night when we dip our fingers in the wonderful tradition of our seven curry in the leaf and enjoy together a meal.”

A dance being performed by an Indo-Guyanese cultural group

“When we honour each other’s beliefs, we strengthen the bonds that hold us together as one people.”

Guests were invited to share in a traditional feast, symbolising the bonds of family and community.

“One of the greatest celebrations of family is breaking bread together,” the President said. “That is why tonight, I want us all to break bread together.”

President Ali expressed gratitude to Mr Clifford Reis and the Banks DIH family, including Citizens Bank, for their partnership and continued support.

He hinted at “exciting news” for next year’s Diwali and Phagwah celebrations as the company marks a major anniversary, noting that it wishes to integrate its milestone with national festivities that celebrate “our identity, our country, and what makes us truly Guyanese.”

The head of state emphasised that events like these are a testament to the inclusive spirit that defines his leadership.

“Hosting these observances at State House symbolises something larger,” he said. “It says to every Guyanese, regardless of faith and ethnicity, this country belongs to you. This is your home. Your culture matters. Your presence enriches our Republic.”

Choosing to forgo formalities, President Ali said he wanted the evening to reflect equality and oneness.

A cultural item by an Indian dancer

“When we gather here, we are one and the same, and we are celebrating each other,” he stated. “When we enjoy being in each other’s company, that is what will build our country in the strongest possible way.”

As the night unfolded with music, lights, and the gentle glow of diyas, the President reflected on Diwali’s timeless message.

“Diwali reminds us that darkness can never overpower light, and ignorance can never triumph over knowledge,” he said. “It teaches us that truth and justice will always prevail, even when the night seems long.”

He encouraged citizens to carry the light of Diwali beyond the evening’s festivities.

“The spirit of Diwali reminds us that light is meant to be shared, and when one lamp is lit, it can light a thousand more without losing its flame. So let us be the lamps that light our country’s path forward together, brighter, united.”

The President invited Guyanese to join Dr Vindhya Persaud and the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha for a grand Diwali motorcade this Sunday, praising the organisation for reaching a major milestone in its 50th anniversary.