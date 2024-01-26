“Our housing priorities are not just about wood and brick buildings. We are investing in our people” – Min. Croal

“Our housing priorities are not just about wood and brick buildings. We are investing in our people.”

This is the position of the Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal on Thursday as he presented his argumentative debate in favour of the Budget 2024.

Croal, told the members of the 65-seat National Assembly, allocations to his sector, emphasizing the profound impact on the people of Guyana.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal

New financial interventions were developed to make the homeownership process easier and more accessible… So, we collaborated with the Ministry of Finance and the banking sector to make access to loans easier and faster,” stated Minister Croal.

Addressing the 60% completion of the manifesto promise to deliver 50,000 house lots to Guyanese by 2025, Minister Croal asserted that the progress so far is a result of shrewd leadership, emphasizing the unwavering commitment to achieving the administration’s goals.

“The investments this government has made in the housing sector are worth it, and no amount of nitpicking will stop us from realizing the goal of 50,000 house lot allocations by 2025,” the minister affirmed.

A significant focus in the 2024 national budget is the distribution of 10,000 new house lots, aligning with the government’s target.

Additionally, Minister Croal announced that by the end of the year, 12,000 land titles and transports would be distributed, a significant achievement compared to the 68,000 backlog left by the APNU/AFC administration.

“Despite the housing and water sectors having three ministers under the APNU+AFC, they could not create the conditions to sustain the sectors. There was a backlog of 68,000 house lot applications in 2020,” Minister Croal remarked.

He continued, “We have distributed close to 7,000 land titles and transports. Armed with their titles and transports, homeowners can now approach the banks for new or additional loans, which they can use to match and make their lives more comfortable. This year, we will distribute a further 5,000 land titles and transports.”

Minister Croal concluded his address by outlining the ambitious plans for the water sector.

“By 2025, 100% of the hinterland will be receiving water, all persons on the coastland will have access to treated water, and the implementation of the first wastewater treatment plant for the city of Georgetown is set for 2025. That is our vision, that is our plan for the water sector!”, the minister remarked.

In the fiscal year 2023, the PPP/C Administration allocated over $54 billion for nationwide housing development.

This year, an even more substantial budget of $78 billion has been earmarked to create 10,000 additional house lots, focusing on comprehensive infrastructure initiatives to meet the escalating demands in the housing sector.

