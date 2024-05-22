“Our success is building opportunities for us” – President Ali

Guyana’s remarkable success in key sectors continues to make numerous opportunities available for its citizens and has unearthed a brand that could leave a positive, perpetual mark on the nation.

This was uttered by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali Wednesday as he addressed the Private Sector Commission 32nd Annual General Meeting, at the Guyana Marriott Hotel in Kingston, Georgetown.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali engages Ambassador to Guyana Nicole Theriot and other stakeholders following the meeting

Compared to some 10 years ago, the president said Guyana has evolved into a most sought-after nation and has solidified its rightful place on the global stage.

This is evident in key features including its networking strategies and influence.

“Our success has created opportunity for us. And the only way we can leverage fully the opportunity before us is if we come together. If we build companies, consortiums that can go after regional and global opportunities,” the head of state emphasised.

“We have to be able to create the wealth right here by building our capacity to make use of the opportunities. That’s all, that’s a very simple formula,” President Ali added.

As part of accomplishing this goal, it is also important for Guyanese to promote “Brand Guyana” beyond the nation’s shores.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali engages stakeholders following the meeting

“We also have to use brand Guyana out of Guyana…Just as aggressive as the private sector from any other country is coming in here, we have to build that aggression in our private sector.

Brand Guyana matters. Brand Guyana is a recognised brand. It is a highly sought-after brand that is very valuable. And who are the custodians of the brand? Custodians of the brand are every Guyanese. Every member of the private sector,” President Ali asserted.

Meanwhile, the Guyanese leader said Guyana must have the most vibrant, competitive, and sustainable non-oil economy, focusing specifically on manufacturing, industrial development, agro-processing, food production, and forestry, among other things.

For context, he hinted at the massive strategies being implemented and development taking place locally, including the plan to launch a new sporting product and the construction of several branded hotels.

Representatives from the Private Sector Commission and the Chinese Ambassador to Guyana Guo Haiyan at the event

President Ali said while it is a good thing to ramp up production in different sectors, it is also imperative to establish a system that allows more people to consume the goods and services being delivered.

The nation already has sufficient resources available, while more major investments are being made by the government.

President Ali said this is a major boost towards meeting these achievements, which will eventually see the building out of a massive ecosystem and the opening up of even more opportunities.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

