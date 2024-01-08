Over 100 land titles to be distributed in WCB this year

Over 100 families in several villages along the West Coast of Berbice (WCB) will receive their Certificates of Title as part of the government’s ongoing land regularisation exercise this year.

The Ministry of Legal Affairs is executing the initiative in collaboration with the Guyana Lands and Survey Commission (GLSC).

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, SC

The government has commenced the exercise in Cotton Tree, Numbers Two, Three, Four, and Number Five Villages, WCB.

Speaking at a year-end press conference at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) on Monday, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, outlined that the process includes land surveys of each area, data collection, and a legal process with the Commissioner of Titles.

“This is by no means an insignificant accomplishment, as it required every single house lot that these people have been living on to be surveyed [and] streets adjusted. People had to adjust their fences so that we could have proper legal access, [and] then record the information of each occupant or owner of each plot of land.

It is a very protracted process and it took a lot of time but we are now concluding one phase of it that will result in the issuance of approximately 100 titles very shortly,” the Attorney General explained.

Importantly, the process is executed at no cost to the families.

Dozens of residents at Number 46 Village along the Corentyne coast will also receive their titles this year.

Similar exercises have been conducted in Bath, West Coast Berbice, where 30 land titles were distributed, in Enterprise, East Coast Demerara, where 75 households benefitted, and in Tuschen, West Coast Demerara, which saw over 75 residents being granted their titles.

The programme will also continue along the Essequibo coast.

