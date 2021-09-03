Over 1000 Residents Benefit from Newly Commissioned Moraikobai Water Supply System

Approximately one thousand residents are now beneficiaries of new water service connections and an improved water supply in Moraikobai, Region 5. This was possible through the delivery of a promise made by Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Honourable Susan Rodrigues.

The Minister commissioned the Moraikobai Water Supply System on Friday, September 3 following rehabilitation of the existing well, installation of distribution mains and 50 new service connections to extend the water supply to new areas in the community.

The realization of these works, which was funded by the Government of Guyana to the tune of GYD$5M and executed by the Guyana Water Incorporated and Moraikobai Village Council, follows two visits by Minister Rodrigues earlier this year to assess the level of water supply to the community.

During the commissioning ceremony, the Honourable Minister stated that government’s investments in the community has realized economic activity amongst the residents. She said that this administration had taken note of the neglect to the community, which resulted in a dysfunctional water system and lack of water access to many homes.

She pointed out that the promises made in their manifesto are being realized in the various sectors within the community and that includes water.

The Housing and Water Minister also explained to the residents that GWI did not have to drill a new well, since the current well has a depth of 700ft and can produce enough water for 2000 people.

She noted that while there are 50 new connections, work is ongoing to install even more service connections. Therefore, GWI will continue to work to extend the network to ensure each home is catered for.

Residents were assured that the system will be maintained to ensure a supply of quality water 24/7.

According to GWI Hinterland Engineer Mr. Khemraj Persaud, the commissioning of the system signals the utility’s fulfillment of it’s strategic plan and Sustainable Development Goal number 6.

He informed the gathering that approximately 2000 meters of pipelines were laid and over 30 leaks were repaired, resulting in a better service to Moraikobai.

In an effort to monitor and maintain the system, Persaud said three Community Service Officers were trained to monitor and regulate it. In addition, GWI will employ someone from the village to manage the overall operations.

Meanwhile, Moraikobai Toshao Mr. Derrick John expressed satisfaction with the works done and thanked GWI and Government for their interest in the community.

Also present at the commissioning ceremony were Region 5 Member of Parliament Honourable Faizal Jafarally and Vice Chairman, Mr. Rion Peters.