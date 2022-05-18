Over 11,000 house lots distributed since 2020 -Minister Croal 

The government through the Ministry of Housing and Water has so far distributed over 11,000 house lots to Guyanese, since taking office in August 2020, in keeping with its target of allocating 50,000 house lots within its first five years in office.

This was announced by Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal. M.P, on Tuesday when he made his contribution during the debate on the Condominium Bill 2022 during the 47th Sitting of the National Assembly at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC).

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, MP, handing over a house lot to an allottee on the East Bank Demerara.

“House lot allocation targets for 2020 and 2021 are already surpassed and we will do the same for 2022. In fact, we have allocated over 11,000 lots to date,” the minister stated.

He asserted that the PPP/C Administration remains steadfast in delivering on its promise to provide affordable housing solutions to Guyanese at the lower to moderate income levels, young professionals, as well as vulnerable groups.

This is being done through the distribution of house lots via the ministry’s signature ‘Dream Realise’ house lots distribution exercise throughout the country. Allocations were also done through the turn-key initiative, which allows persons to purchase housing units that fall within their income brackets.

Minister Croal also highlighted that billions of dollars have been invested in infrastructural development in new and existing housing schemes countrywide. This includes clearing of lands, construction of roads and bridges, draining, and the installation of electricity and water networks.

“The acquisition of new lands, and the execution of critical infrastructure development works on the East Bank of Demerara alone will clear the way for the allocation of more than 50,000 house lots,” he told the National Assembly.

Additionally, as part of its thrust to develop wholesome communities, the housing ministry is also constructing recreational spaces in the housing schemes under its purview.

Further, being cognisant of the challenges that allottees encounter when financing the construction of their homes, the government has sought to make access to credit easier through a number of measures including the rise in the ceiling on low-income loans obtained through commercial banks from $12,000 to $15,000.

The minister stated that the administration has been relentless in working to build Guyana by investing in its human capital, and reducing poverty, while at the same time, seeking to close the gaps within sectors that do not adequately serve the people and country.

