Over 1,500 surgeries conducted at National Ophthalmology Hospital in 2022

The National Ophthalmology Hospital located in Port Mourant, Region Six continues to have a tremendous impact in providing eyecare, with over 1,500 surgeries conducted in 2022.

Director General at the Ministry of Health, Dr Vishwa Mahadeo made the disclosure on the sideline of a site visit to Kato, Region Eight.

The National Ophthalmology Hospital in Port Mourant

“This year, we are looking to pass 2,500 because people need help and we have to get it done. What cannot be done here, we will facilitate it on the coast,” he related.

Currently, a list is being compiled of persons set to undergo eye surgery in Region Eight, so that they can be flown to the National Ophthalmology Hospital.

“It doesn’t matter where the person lives, we are going to do that surgery if the doctor recommends that it is necessary,” Dr Mahadeo added.

In October 2020, Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony visited the region and committed to facilitating improvements to the then defunct facility. The hospital was outfitted with new equipment and medical supplies.

The hospital was established in 2009 under then President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, under the Guyana/Cuba collaboration programme, to offer specialised eye care including surgeries for cataracts and other conditions, giving persons access to affordable and quality eye care services.

Further, residents in Region Eight will soon benefit from improved access to healthcare services with the deployment of more doctors in the communities.

Dr Mahadeo also conducted site visits in Moruca, Region One, and Kamarang, Region Seven. He was accompanied by Advisor to the Minister of Health, Dr Leslie Ramsammy, and other ministry officials.

