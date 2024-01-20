Over 1700 police ranks trained in 2023 – Year-end report

More than 1,700 police ranks were trained in 2023 by the Guyana Police Force (GPF) both locally and internationally, demonstrating the emphasis placed on improving the force’s capacity, a year-end report by the Ministry of Home Affairs has stated.

An allocation of $169.9 million was expended by the police force in 2023 to facilitate training for its ranks and provide scholarships in various areas.

The government allocated the funds to support the development and growth of the security agency, ensuring they have the necessary skills and knowledge to serve the public effectively.

During 2023, 34 overseas courses were offered, training a total of 85 ranks exposed to international best practices in law enforcement and policing, while 1,746 ranks completed 82 local courses offered by the police force.

Additionally, 25 ELT Officers and Regional Commanders completed the Train the Trainers Programme facilitated by the Justice Education Society of British Columbia (JES).

Moreover, three Senior Officers attended the Police Academy in Idaho, United States (US), indicating a proactive approach to learning from established institutions in other countries. Also, four Police Officers graduated from the Hugh Wooding Law School with their Legal Education Certificates.

From 2020 to 2023, 2,750 ranks participated in 100 courses to enhance their investigative skills and increase prosecution rates in the country.

Meanwhile, 302 scholarships were awarded by the police force covering varying areas including aviation, law and general academic pursuits while 17 Memorandum of Agreements have been signed with external learning institutions.

Another notable achievement includes the police academy achieving international accreditation on August 24th, certifying that it meets global standards for law enforcement education and training.

