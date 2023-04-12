Over $19B from IDB to transform hinterland health infrastructure

Several hinterland communities will soon see a significant boost in the delivery of healthcare, through an investment of over $19.4 billion (US$97 million).

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony said the medical upgrades will be done through the hinterland development programme, while the funds will be made available following the signing of an agreement with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) in December 2022.

The minister made the disclosure during the commissioning of the Paramakatoi Smart Hospital, Region Eight, last Saturday.

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony at the recent commissioning of the Paramakatoi Smart Hospital

“We have earmarked in Kato to look at the development of a new hospital. So, people from around that area would benefit from that hospital. We will put in all of the things that are necessary for a modern hospital.

“We are also looking to upgrade Lethem, Mabaruma, Moruca, and a whole host of other sites in the interior. That project is going to start this year and maybe continue for the next three or four years as we build out these facilities,” he added.

Minister Anthony said it is extremely important to have healthcare professionals from the hinterland staff the upgraded facilities.

“If you have persons that are interested in training, we want them to be part of this programme. You would see the quality of healthcare in the hinterland being transformed…you can see the difference in the investments that we are making; not just from government, but with partners like the UK, PAHO, and others who have been helping us to do this,” Dr Anthony noted.

Meanwhile, the administration remains keen on having a robust healthcare sector by ensuring the necessary investments are made in terms of medications and transportation, with the procurement of ambulances and all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) which are equitably distributed to various communities.

“Also, when you have sick patients, we want to be able to send out an ambulance to be able to get them and bring them to the hospital. We have been giving out a lot of boats and this, too, is to enhance the networking of transportation that we have. So, we are working on these things and you would see things changing for the better,” Minister Anthony pointed out.

