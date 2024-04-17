Over $1B in projects to be undertaken in Sophia, Georgetown

The community of Sophia in Georgetown will soon undergo a rapid transformation and facelift as the government has awarded a total of $1.06 billion in contracts to undertake critical projects that are vital to residents’ well-being.

This is in keeping with the Peoples Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Government’s commitment to improving the livelihoods of all Guyanese through targeted development initiatives. Community members will undertake these critical projects, thereby advancing employment opportunities.

Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo accompanied by several government ministers on Wednesday

During a community engagement with residents of ‘A’, ‘C’, and ‘D’ Field Sophia, Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo emphasised that the government does not wait until elections to take action, but is guided by a comprehensive development blueprint and there are improvements for every single community.

“We are very deliberate about national development…we don’t leave it to chance and often people don’t see this as a differentiating character or a characteristic of the PPP…we mapped out a plan for the development of our country; it’s been a plan that has been there for a very long time,” the vice president underlined.

While contracts were signed on Tuesday to undertake additional crucial projects, billions of dollars are currently being spent on ongoing infrastructural improvements in the Sophia area.

The government has also conducted assessments on improvements needed in ‘D’ Field Sophia, which amounts to approximately $1.3 billion. According to Dr Jagdeo, the plan is to improve infrastructure in the whole of Sophia.

Residents were also informed that the PPP/C Administration is focused on creating employment opportunities through targeted investments in infrastructure within the various communities.

Already, thousands of Guyanese have been employed due to the construction boom currently being experienced in the country.

“We have a clear plan to as where we’re going, we don’t drift in the wind,” he underscored.

As investments continue to be injected into various sectors and improvements, the vice president urged community participation and responsibility, vital elements of achieving the desired results.

He said, “You have to also work with us to ensure that this happens, that if the initial investment is made to clear the place, then you maintain it and not to prevent people from doing things, but just to have some order.”

The vice president assured residents that this will not be the last engagement and that community engagements will continue across the country.

