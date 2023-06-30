Over 200 senior citizens to benefit from new $5.2M specialised bus

Over 200 senior citizens from the Palms Rehab Centre are set to benefit from a new specialised bus valued at $5.2 million donated by the United States Embassy through its Department of Defense Humanitarian Assistance Programme on Friday.

The new mode of transportation will see the 17-seater bus serving the residents of the facility.

US Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch handing over the keys to Minister, Dr Vindhya Persaud

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud welcomed the donation, emphasising the significant assistance it would provide to the rehabilitation centre and a new programme slated for implementation by year-end.

“We welcome this tangible present to this institution that is the home of our senior citizens and has been so for a very long time. In fact, it houses over 200 of the senior citizens in the country. We will definitely make use of this mode of transport very quickly because the geriatric population is going to utilise it to go to places such as hospitals for treatment or any other place for therapy,” Minister Persaud stated.

The 17-seater bus

She highlighted that the new vehicle will also help with the new programme set to roll out later this year, which will see senior citizens participating in several recreational activities.

Meanwhile, US Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch assured that her country would continue to support Guyana’s expansion, highlighting their partnership in various areas, including economic, social, and medical development.

US Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch and Minister, Dr Vindhya Persaud inspecting the bus

“We are very proud to be donating this bus, which will help people with limited mobility get around Georgetown, especially,” Ambassador Lynch expressed.

The right-hand drive bus is designed to suit the needs of the vulnerable population, particularly individuals living with disabilities. Its unique features ensure accessibility and comfort for passengers. The bus is expected to be mobilised within one week, enabling the rehabilitation centre to enhance its transportation services for the benefit of the senior citizens under its care.

