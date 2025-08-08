Over 2,000 land titles to be distributed at Int’l Building Expo 2025

365 booths already occupied, 28 international companies to attend

More than 2,000 land titles will be distributed during this year’s International Building Exposition, which will be held from August 14 to 17 at the National Stadium in Providence along the East Bank corridor.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, provided the update during a walkabout at the expo’s site on Friday.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, provided an update about the building expo to the media

“In the past, we would have focused a lot on the allocation, but we have been allocating all the time at the ministry and the various regions since we had our target to meet 50,000. And we have surpassed that target,” she stated.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, during a walkabout at the building expo site at the National Stadium, Providence

“At this year’s expo, we wanted to focus primarily on the title distribution. The process is not completed until allottees receive their title. That is something we have been pressing on, especially in the last year, to help those 50,000 families who we have allocated to get a title in their hands.”

The minister said that the allottees will be empowered with the titles, a crucial step in the housing process.

They can use their ownership documents at local banks for mortgages to start building their homes.

Minister Rodrigues said that the ministry is working overtime to ensure all titles are prepared for distribution during the building expo.

An allottee with her land title at last year’s building expo

To date, over 18,900 titles have been processed, of which over 11,500 have been distributed.

Minister Rodrigues stated that the expo will have different housing models for guided tours.

Private companies will also showcase prefabricated and modular homes along with other building materials, providing an array of housing options to homebuilders.

One of the houses that will be on display at Building Expo

Three hundred eighty booths will be available at the expo, of which 365 have already been occupied, leaving only 15 spots for potential exhibitors.

Themed ‘The Road to Success: Guyana 2030 and Beyond’, the expo will attract 28 international companies from Suriname, India, Barbados, Canada, Dominican Republic, Brazil, China, Colombia, and the United States of America.

Work is ongoing on some of the booths at Building Expo

The building expo is a premier event focused on showcasing the latest innovations and trends in the housing and construction sectors. It brings together homeowners, aspiring homeowners, businesses, and industry professionals to explore various opportunities within the sector.