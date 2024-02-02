Over $24B approved for construction, maintenance of schools

The Parliamentary Committee of Supply approved $24.9 billion towards the construction, rehabilitation and maintenance of nursery, primary, and secondary schools and educational facilities.

While responding to questions by the Opposition during the consideration of the estimates and expenditures, Minister of Education Priya Manickchand highlighted that various educational facilities are being constructed countrywide.

Under the capital expenditure, $3.076 billion was approved for nursery, $3.2B for primary and $18.6B for secondary education.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand during the consideration of the estimates on Friday in the National Assembly Friday

The education minister, who was questioned about the delayed completion of the North West Secondary School in Region One, highlighted that the project is 70 per cent completed.

The roof, she added, is 90 per cent completed.

“We expect to get this by the revised end date which is June 2024,” the education minister announced.

Currently, secondary schools are being built in Hosororo, North West, and Kwebanna in Region One.

This year, construction work is also expected to begin at Waramuri Secondary School.

When asked if sums are catered towards the completion of the northern block at East Ruimveldt Secondary School, Minister Manickchand told the House that this block is completed and is being occupied by the students.

Currently, two laboratories are being constructed at the school which are slated to be completed shortly.

Construction works will be advanced in 2024 at Christ Church, Hosororo, Karasabai, North Ruimveldt, North West, St. Mary’s and Tuschen secondary schools and St. George’s High, among others.

Construction works will begin at secondary schools in various locations such as Aishalton, Christianburg, Jawalla, Kopinang, and Micobie.

She also emphasised, “We are very glad to say that we hope that by the end of mid-next year, we are going to have universal secondary education.”

With the sum that is provisioned for schools and educational facilities for primary education, Minister Manickchand noted, “…So, $50 million for the schools, West Ruimveldt, Redeemer, F. E. Pollard, Sophia and the remaining balance to other schools.”

The sum of $80 million will cater to the purchase of furniture and equipment for the provision for the Assistant Chief Education Officer-Primary, Department of Georgetown as well as for primary in and around Georgetown.

At the primary level, Arthurville Primary on Wakenaam Island and Victoria Lily Primary in Tuschen were completed in 2023.

In 2024, construction will commence at Augsbury, Kuribrong, Lake Mainstay, Pennack and Red Creek, amongst others.

Providence and St Gabriel’s nursery schools were completed in 2023.

In 2024, construction will also commence at several locations such as Foulis, Mibicuri and Tuschen.

Additionally, rehabilitative works will be executed on dormitories and teachers’ living quarters across Guyana.

Meanwhile, $1.7 billion was also approved for post-secondary education.

Under the current expenditure, the House also approved $4.8 billion for nursery, $14.4 for primary and $11.1 billion for secondary education.

