Over 30 Region Nine business representatives benefit from labour ministry’s seminar

In excess of 30 business representatives from Region Nine actively participated in the Ministry of Labour’s seminar on working conditions, Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) regulations, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) opportunities, employment, and exchange services held recently.

The seminar, held at the Tabatinga Sport Complex, focused on laws governing the national minimum wage, probationary periods and paid leave, safety and health at the work place, overtime payments, severance pay, termination of employment, inspections and record-keeping, and the ministry’s employment services.

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton during remarks at the seminar

Delivering remarks at the event, Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton emphasised the value of health and safety to the community and business owners, stressing that the latter should give careful thought to providing safe working conditions for their employees.

“As business people, you have to ensure that your workers and yourself work in a safe environment. If the environment is unsafe, it is not only detrimental to the employees, it is also detrimental to the employer…And how you deal with that issue is fundamental to the survival of businesses,” Minister Hamilton explained.

To safeguard all employees, the ministry’s OSH department maintains an intensified focus on creating, and maintaining safe and healthy work environments.

“The seminar, as I see it, is the preparation of Region Nine for development and the influx of businesses that will come to the region. We cannot wait until that happens to do these kinds of engagements,” the minister noted

Business representatives at the Ministry of Labour’s seminar

Expansive work continues by the ministry to keep the business community across the nation informed about labour laws and regulations that govern safe work practices and working conditions.

Minister Hamilton called on all relevant stakeholders to collaborate with the ministry to support its ongoing initiatives to sensitise, promote and bring awareness to the critical importance of ensuring that health and safety practices are implemented and maintained in the workplace and at home.

The labour minister also revealed that the Tabatinga Sport Complex will soon be utilised as a training facility for the Board of Industrial Training (BIT) to facilitate its skill training programmes.

The complex will be equipped with air conditioning units among other amenities to give residents a comfortable atmosphere in which to learn.

The minister was accompanied by Chief Labour Officer (CLO), Dhaneshwar Deonarine, Chief Recruitment and Manpower Officer, Yolanda Grant, Regional Vice Chairman of Region Nine, Bertie Xavier, representatives of the Rupununi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) and other officials.

