Over 40 Berbicians receive steel, cement vouchers

Over 40 persons in Region Six received their steel and cement subsidy vouchers to start the construction of their houses.

The distribution exercise was hosted at the Regional Housing Office in New Amsterdam, Region Six, on Wednesday.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal emphasised that $10 million is being injected into the region’s economy as a result of this initiative.

The steel and cement subsidy programme, which was announced by President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali in July 2022, aims to expedite and reduce infrastructure expenses for homebuilders.

“As a government, we recognise our commitment and mandate to help in ownership. A lot has been injected into the housing and water sector. Region Six, here, is no exception,” the minister added.

To date, close to 190 vouchers have been distributed to persons in Region Six.

Some 1,058 vouchers have been distributed to Guyanese countrywide between October 2022 to February 2024.

The government continues to make significant investments to facilitate homeownership including the distribution of land titles, affordable loan rates, distribution of house lots, construction of roads and bridges, and the creation of new housing schemes.

Minister Croal also highlighted housing developments and investments in the region and the efforts which have been made to address the backlog of housing applications.

Other housing and water-related concerns were addressed by the minister and his team in several other communities in the region.

Meanwhile, approximately 60 allottees of the Balthyock Housing Scheme in Region Five processed their agreements of sale and also signed up for their certificates of title.

This exercise was spearheaded by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA), Sherwyn Greaves at the Guyana Water Incorporated’s (GWI) regional office.

The minister was joined by Regional Chairman, David Armogan, Regional Vice Chairman, Zamal Hussain, Regional Executive Officer (REO), Narindra Persaud, and several other regional officials.

