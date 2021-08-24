Over 4,000 parents have consented for their children to be vaccinated

-Minister Manickchand

The Ministry of Education has received over 4,000 returned consent forms from parents giving the green light for their children to be vaccinated against the deadly COVID-19.

This was disclosed by Minister, Priya Manickchand, MP, on Tuesday. The Minister expects this number to increase significantly.

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, Minister of Education Priya Manickchand and Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S Embassy in Georgetown, Mark Cullinane pose for a photo op with students and other officials

“Bear in mind at that point, parents did not know yet that the vaccine was in the country, we just got it, or that this was a very real and present exercise that was upon us. We expect to see that grow significantly over the next couple of hours.”

The revelation was made as the Ministry of Health through the US Embassy, received a donation of 146, 250 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which has been approved for use in children between the ages of 12 to 17 years.

Minister Manickchand said the Government and the people of Guyana are grateful for the donation, as it will allow for the vaccination of 98 per cent of the secondary school population.

“If every parent and student were consented to being vaccinated in that age cohort, we could resume secondary school with normalcy, that would allow us to take back much of what Covid has taken from us. Our ability to learn, our ability to socialise, our ability to take the next generation forward.”

The Minister noted that the parents of the students present at the handing over ceremony, have already consented for them to receive the vaccine. She added that the ministry has sent vaccination consent forms to every parent or guardian of every child registered in the public school system.

“We hope every parent has been able to access it, the form that would allow them to consent and we will come with the Ministry of Health, village to village and school to school to make sure everyone who wish to access and benefit from the vaccine can. And we will come again when it’s your second dose.”

Minister Manickchand said the relevant officials will continue to be accessible to answer any questions citizens may have relating to the vaccines and Covid.