Over 4300 community roads built since 2020 – Min. Indar

Over the last three years of the PPP/C government’s tenure in office, over 4,300 community roads have been built across the country.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, provided the update on Tuesday, at the Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar addressing the audience gathered at the Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo on Tuesday

The minister was at the time demonstrating the different measures implemented by the government to create the enabling environment for investment, to promote further growth and prosperity in Guyana.

“We are building highways on the East bank…on the East Coast of Demerara and Berbice. We are building a new Demerara River bridge so we can connect the two main economic hubs of the country…so that large and heavy-duty weighted items can be transported from one side to the other,” Minister Indar explained.

The government has been placing major emphasis on the enhancement of community roads as part of its people-centred approach to development.

The effects of this investment are twofold. It improves the lives of residents, and removes transportation impediments, cultivating the optimal environment for continued expansion.

In the 2024 budget, $ 204.1 billion was allocated to roads and bridges to continue along this transformational pathway.

Minister Indar also told the crowd of energy experts, government officials and businesspersons that Guyana is brimming with investment potential.

At this critical juncture, as Guyana teems on the cusp of tremendous development, the minister said the time is now to invest in the various sectors.

“With the kind of wealth that will be generated in Guyana, there are opportunities for everyone, whether you want to start a warehouse or rental, whether you want to start partnering with somebody to do a shore base, whether it’s building condominiums, whether it’s building houses for rental, or whether it’s simply providing transportation service,” he emphasised.

