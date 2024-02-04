Over 50 Loo Creek residents get water tanks to ease water woes

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy on Sunday distributed over 50 water tanks to persons living in Loo Creek along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

Less than three weeks ago, Minister McCoy engaged residents of the community to address their concerns. Access to potable water was among the issues raised there.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy and residents of Loo Creek

The Department of Public Information (DPI) spoke with a few of the residents who expressed their gratitude for the much-needed support.

For Rosemary Henry, the water tank holds critical importance, as she no longer has to struggle to walk distance to access water.

“Well, I must say that I am thankful for the black tank because we are really in need of it. We normally have to fetch water from a little stream on a hill in the area…I can’t really move like before so I usually ask my neighbours to help me fetch the water,” the woman stated.

Rosemary Henry, a resident of Loo Creek received one of the water tanks

Lloyd Sukhoo sees the government’s timely intervention as a way of helping the residents to enjoy a more comfortable life.

“I am thankful on behalf of the community for what the government is doing for us. I mean the government cannot do everything for us but little by little we are all going to be a little bit more comfortable with the support of the government,” he said.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy handing over a water tank to Lloyd Sukhoo

Another resident, Herbert James said, “Well, this tank will be a great help to us because we suffer a lot from [accessing] potable water. So, this will give us the chance to easily access water for our daily use.”

Meanwhile, Josephine DaSilva also expressed gratitude for the gift and emphasised how it will provide support. She looks forward to continued assistance and timely intervention from the government.

Addressing the residents, Minister McCoy said that the government is committed to working with every citizen to improve their lives.

Some of the residents after collecting their tanks

“We will continue to invest in our people across the country, and here in Loo Creek, we will continue to put our inputs into the development of your community. At the end of the day, our job is to make sure that wherever people are, their lives and their living conditions are improved,” the minister underscored.

He encouraged the villagers to continue their partnership with the government, emphasising the importance of fostering a healthy relationship to advance the development of their lives and community.

