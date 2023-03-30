Over 50 persons graduate from Carnegie School of Home Economics

– ready to take advantage of opportunities in tourism, other sectors

Fifty-five persons, who are now equipped with a wide range of skills and knowledge to meet the growing demands in the hospitality, tourism, oil and gas, and other related sectors, graduated from several courses offered by the Carnegie School of Home Economics (CSHE) on Wednesday.

The graduating batch of 2022 is now certified in Household Management, Interior Decorating, Commercial Food Preparation, General Cosmetology, Catering and Hospitality.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand and the graduating batch

The event was held at Marriott Hotel, Kingston, Georgetown.

As the nation continues to develop quickly, the government believes that competency-based technical and vocational education and training is the key to creating wealth.

CSHE believes that this is the opportune time to rebrand and review its training programme to meet the growing demands of the tourism and hospitality industry with the ongoing planned construction of several international hotels and the demand for a skilled workforce in all areas.

Some of the graduates

Several graduates expressed their excitement as they are one step closer to their aspirations.

Valedictorian, Alliyah De-Costa who is a certified chef at Marriott Hotel received a certificate in commercial food preparation.

“Stuff that I didn’t know how to do at home, I came here and learn and excelled at it. I am extremely proud,” De-Costa stated. She related that she intends to complete the offshore course, then apply at one of the oil vessels to advance her career.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand sashing Valedictorian, Alliyah De-Costa

As a way of encouraging other women to complete courses, she noted, “What are you waiting for? It is educational and will benefit you in the long-run.”

Esther Martin who completed the catering and hospitality course plans to open her own business. “It has opened more doors for me and for my colleagues,” she shared.

Esther Martin

Commercial food preparation graduate, Rehanna Kingston said that the programme has benefitted her tremendously, “I intend to continue doing another course, open my own business, and get into the work experience. I was able to learn new stuff.”

Staff Sergeant of the Guyana Defence Force, Winston Heywood expressed that he was fortunate to be granted a scholarship to complete the catering and hospitality course.

“I found that I have a great talent in catering and farming. I recognised those two gifts that I’m good at and it’s only right for me to pursue the highest certificate in it and that’s what I embarked on.”

Staff Sergeant of GDF, Winston Heywood

Heywood has a registered business, J & R Chillspot and Delivery Service that offers a wide range of services.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand while delivering the feature address urged the graduates to avail themselves of the opportunities that government continues to provide, which will enhance their livelihoods.

The minister reminded the students of the meaningful role they play in the development of Guyana.

“You have acquired for yourself all the tools you need to put yourself in a better financial position, put your families in a better economic bracket. It will depend on how on you pursue whatever it is you learnt to do and how you avail yourself of opportunities this country is providing to go forward. Take your skill and learning in whatever field you go into and make us all even prouder,” Minister Manickchand encouraged.

She charged the graduates to lead in their various career paths with a difference when it comes to work ethics and services.

“So how will you make yourself into the service-oriented person that the new Guyana is going to need? A lot of it has to do with drive and attitude…The competition is going to be heavy. You have to be a great cook or a management person as well as have the positive all-encompassing non- bigoted attitude that is required of the modern human being,” the minister noted.

Some of the products on display

Meanwhile, Principal (ag) of the school, Sharmaine Marshall said that CSHE recognises the importance of prioritising and building relationships and partnerships within the hospitality industry and other related industries for the students’ success.

She added that the institution strives to cultivate skills, values, knowledge and habits that will allow its graduates to lead enriching and socially responsible lives Principal of the Guyana Technical Institute, Dr Renita Crandon, Deputy Chief Executive Officer (DCEO) Admin, Fazia Baksh and other officials of the education ministry, as well as members of the board of governors of CSHE were also in attendance.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

