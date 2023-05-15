Over $600M being injected to drill wells in Region Nine this year

Residents of Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) will soon have enhanced access to potable water and service, with the drilling of 14 wells and expansion to several water distribution systems.

Areas to benefit include Aishalton, Awarewarnau, Maruranau, Semonie, Quiko, Rupertee, Fairview, Hiowa, Quatata, Shiriri, Katoonarib, Sand Creek, Potarinau, and Kaicumbay.

Some communities will also benefit from expansion to distribution networks and installation of photovoltaic systems.

These include Aranaputa, Moco Moco, Sand Creek, Karasabai, Wowetta, Quiko, Massara, Baitoon, Potarinau, Crash Water, Katuur, Tiger Pond, Karaudarnau, Kumu, Kaicumbay, Cracrana, and Baishaidrum.

This is in keeping with the government’s 2021 to 2025 strategic plan, as part of its initiatives to increase access to clean water and upgrade water supply infrastructure nationwide.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal said the government’s intervention in the water sector for the entire region will further enhance water coverage.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal

“We have over $600 million by GWI that is being invested for the drilling of a number of wells and expansion of distribution networks. By the end of this year, Region Nine will see somewhere around 95 per cent coverage of water to all the villages in the entire region,” Minister Croal disclosed.

Further, he also urged the residents to take advantage of the training programmes offered by the Board of Industrial Training (BIT) to be upskilled, which will enable them to have sustainable incomes.

“We want to quickly move so that the benefits, the services, and the better quality of life that you see elsewhere you could benefit. We want to ensure that we also create employment so that many persons can make use of the opportunities in various areas,” the minister added.

This year, the government injected $17.7 billion for the water expansion and management of the sector, with $1.4 billion going towards upgrading and extending water supply systems in hinterland communities across Regions One, Two, Seven, Eight, and Nine.

A water supply system

