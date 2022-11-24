Over 700 graduate from BIT training in Region Six

Government, through the Labour Ministry continues to create avenues for upskilling and employment countrywide.

An indication of this continuous endeavour is the expansive reach of the Board of Industrial Training (BIT) programmes, equipping thousands of Guyanese with new skills and strengthening the country’s workforce.

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton

Over 700 persons graduated from various BIT training programmes in Upper Corentyne, Rose Hall, Port Mourant and Canje.

During a three-day visit to the county, Labour Minister Joseph Hamilton attended the graduation ceremonies and engaged with the graduates.

Minister Hamilton commended the graduates for capitalising on the opportunity to learn a new skill, highlighting that hard work will facilitate continued development in Berbice.

He said, “By the time 2022 comes to an end, we would have trained 1,100 persons in the county of Berbice with new skills so that they can participate in the development of this country.”

The minister also noted that the programmes are tailored to ensure equity, catering to persons who would not be able to attend day classes.

The labour minister said too that BIT training provides persons with the scope to find their passion.

“We have programmes fashioned to ensure that in the evenings for the single mothers, or the young boy under stress, we can fashion programmes to ensure we can uplift them,” the minister said.

The minister pledged that BIT will continue to provide opportunities for upskilling.

“The fact that we are here celebrating these young people is a testimony to what the government is doing,” he noted.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) spoke with a few graduates who were elated to be equipped with a new skill.

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton and a graduating batch in Upper Corentyne

One such graduate was Ronetta Europe, who completed training in motor vehicle repairs. She said, “There are so many different parts that we didn’t know. It was a great opportunity and I am grateful for the opportunity to learn.”

Another graduate of the motor vehicle repairs programme, Felicia Burnett, said, “It helped me to improve my skill and gain more knowledge.”

Participants in Region Six were trained in commercial food preparation, motor vehicle repairs, cosmetology, welding and fabrication, garment construction, and agro-processing, among others. This is in keeping with the PPP/C Administration’s manifesto promise of making training available countrywide.

The minister was accompanied by BIT Chairman, David Armogan, BIT Chief Executive Officer, Richard Maughn, BIT Human Resource Officer, Melinda Kelly, among other officials.

