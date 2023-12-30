Over 729,000 passengers processed at CJIA this year

Passenger movement at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport continues to increase as the airport processed 729,680 passengers for this year.

This represents an increase of 11 per cent, compared to the 657, 249 passengers processed last year.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, made the disclosure at a year-end press conference at the ministry’s Wight’s Lane office on Friday.

CJIA has reported that there has been a notable increase in air travel to Guyana over the past two years. These increases reflect the transformational impact of the government’s programmes and policies in positioning Guyana as a premier tourism hub.

The government’s heavy investments into developing the country’s infrastructure and services, coupled with the continued growth of the oil and gas sector have seen a massive influx of traffic, and government is aiming for 1 million passenger arrivals by 2025.

“We’re seeing growth, and we are looking forward to the million mark very soon, and that will come as a result of us boosting our tourism potential, and us continuing to use Guyana as a hub to connect the Caribbean and South America,” the minister told reporters.

Additionally, over 11 million tonnes of cargo have been processed at the airport this year, representing a 25 per cent increase from last year’s figure.

Cargo imports increased by 25 per cent, while exports saw a 45 per cent increase.

“This is as a direct result of shipment of agro-industrial supplies. The government’s agricultural plan is making its impact even in the export sector,” he added.

To date, there have been 4,316 landings managed at the airport, owing to the addition of new airlines.

