Over 800 residents benefiting from potable water in 5 Mile, 7 Mile, Region One

Over 800 residents now have first-time access to clean and safe water, following the commissioning of two new wells and water distribution systems in Five Miles and Seven Miles Branch Road in the Moruca sub-district, Region One.

Additionally, the water distribution system in Karaburi was upgraded and expanded.

The construction of the two wells and distribution systems, totalling $30 million, was executed by the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) in partnership with the village councils.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal facilitates the commissioning of the new well in 7 Mile

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal on Saturday commissioned the two wells. He was accompanied by Regional Chairman, Brentnol Ashley, GWI’s Hinterland Services Director, Ramchand Jailal, and other officials.

Minister Croal reiterated that the government is aggressively working to achieve 100 per cent access to potable water by the end of 2025 in the hinterland regions.

Minister Croal celebrates the commissioning of the new well with a refreshing sip of purified water

“By the time we are finished with this year, we expect to move access to potable water in villages in Region One by 92 per cent,” Minister Croal emphasised.

An investment of $1.5 billion is being injected in 2024 to drill 40 more wells in the hinterland regions.

With an investment of more than $700 million, the plan is to drill a minimum of 25 new wells in Region One.

Communities to benefit include Santa Cruz, Warapoka, Kokerite, Barima Koriabo, Hotoquai, St Anselm Barima River, Red Hill, Hobodeia, Powaikuru, Smith Creek, Waikrebi, Assakata, Chinese Landing, Kariako, Sebai, Koriabo Arukamai Village, Imbotero, Santa Rosa Island, Mabaruma (two), 4 Mile, Haimaruni, Cabrora, Rincon, Mora, and Para.

A child drinking water from the new water system in 7 Mile

Additionally, the distribution systems will be expanded in Arakaka, Skyland, and Khan’s Hill.

Meanwhile, Toshao of Karaburi, Earl Rodrigues, emphasised that the well’s commissioning is timely because it provides them with water at a time when most of the creeks have dried up because of the prolonged dry season.

The new water distribution system in 7 Mile

“We are very pleased with this water system which has been providing an exceptionally great service to 127 households, 527 persons,” he said.

