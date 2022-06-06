Over 9,000 Guyanese applied for GOAL scholarships this year

The Guyana Online Academy for Learning (GOAL) has received over 9,000 applications for the new academic year, some 3000 more than 2021.

Last year, 6,000 Guyanese undertook distance learning in 187 programmes offered through eight universities.

Minister of Public Service, Sonia Parag

The GOAL scholarship programme is tasked with equipping Guyanese with skills, knowledge and qualification for economic and self-development.

Minister of Public Service, Sonia Parag, MP, recently expressed delight at the massive reach of the programme.

“Of course, we can’t take all 9,000 and something applicants but we are definitely trying to take as much persons or get as much persons on board as we can to be able to assist in terms of a tertiary education with either a certificate, a degree, a masters or a PhD.”

Citizen receiving help from GOAL representative.

Minister Parag said the selection process will be completed shortly and within the next two weeks, the ministry will publish the list of awardees.

Meanwhile, persons who were unable to acquire a Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) qualifications are being targeted to benefit from quality learning through GROW (Get Ready for Opportunities to Work).

This programme is in partnership with the Ministry of Education, offering Guyanese 18 years and older a second chance at self-development.

Applicants of GOAL Scholarship

Whether at the nursery, primary, secondary or tertiary level; the PPP/C Administration has always been keen on ensuring standard knowledge is offered to learners.

The administration believes that the academic upgrades, coupled with the number of other major developments, will promote the living standards of citizens in an already transformed Guyana.

Applicants are encouraged to apply for the GROW scholarship before June 13,2022. Interested persons can register on the GOAL website www.goal.edu.gy.

Applicants who are encountering difficulties with the online application form, can contact GOAL 222-5394 or 222-5395.

