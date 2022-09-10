Over US$100M financing to upgrade Soesdyke-Linden Highway to be secured within weeks- Dr Singh

Within a matter of weeks, the PPP/C Administration will be securing approval of financing in excess of US$100 million to upgrade and repair the Soesdyke-Linden highway.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Hon. Dr Ashni Singh

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh provided the update at the opening of the Linden concrete production facility and oxygen plant on Friday.

The minister emphasised the importance of the Soesdyke-Linden highway and its dire need for an upgrade.

Given that the objective is to end with a fully completed highway to Linden, government has allocated some $3 billion to complete concrete bridges on all of the major crossings between Kurupukari and Lethem.

“Contracts have already been awarded, and contractors are currently being mobilised to construct those bridges,” the minister stated.

The minister reiterated the PPP/C Administration’s policy to improve and maintain the quality of life across the country.

He mentioned the various projects that indicate this, such as the Mandela to Eccles four-lane highway, and the Linden to Mabura project.

“My assurance to you is that you have in President Ali, a central government that is firmly and unwaveringly committed to doing all that we possibly can to continue to improve the lives of the people of Region 10,” he affirmed.

The Soesdyke-Linden Highway is a 45-mile-long two-lane highway that runs between Soesdyke and Linden in Guyana. The East Bank Public Road connects Soesdyke with Georgetown.

