Overwhelming response leads to two-day extension for Building Expo 

Following overwhelming responses from exhibitors and patrons to the 2022 International Building Expo, Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal announced, Sunday, that the event will be extended to Tuesday, July 26.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal

The expo, underway at the Providence National Stadium, was initially set for three days.

“Based on an evaluation of the thousands of persons we have seen visiting the Guyana National Stadium over Friday, Saturday and even more expected today, Sunday, we are therefore pleased to announced that we are extending the International Building Expo 2022 by two days,” the minister stated.

He said government is pleased with the massive turnout and support received from the public since the opening.

A patron pulls his house lot at the ongoing International Building Expo, 2022 at the Providence National Stadium

“…our exhibitors… are happy of the amount of visitors as well as persons who are interested in ensuring that they are able to interact and acquire as much information as possible of what the expo is all about,” Minister Croal added.

For the extended days, Monday and Tuesday, there will be no entrance fees attached. The gates will open at 12:00 noon up to 23:00 hrs.

Persons wait to meet with officials of the Central Housing and Planning Authority

“I want to encourage that all of the persons… who have not had an opportunity to visit the expo as yet to come, take your time, there are a lot of information that you can acquire,” the minister stated.

The International Building Expo 2022 is being held under the theme “A New Frontier for Building a One Guyana”.

The premier event features over 350 local, regional and international companies in manufacturing, engineering, financing, construction, and other services.

The Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) is expected to distribute over 5,000 additional house lots during the course of building expo, for areas including Plantation Great Diamond and Grove Diamond, Meten – meer – Zorg, Stewartville, Non – Pariel and Enterprise.

The event will also see a number of land titles/transports being presented to persons.

To date, close to 12,000 houses have been distributed in Regions Two, Three, Four, Five, Six, Nine and 10, while 1,200 units have been built in Regions Three, Four, Six and 10, of which 300 were handed over to families.

Meanwhile, at the exhibition’s official opening on Friday, Minister Croal said to meet the housing demand for Guyanese through infrastructural development and home construction, there will be an investment of more than $100 billion, over the next three years.

Areas to benefit includes; Kokerite Hill and Mabaruma in Region One; Onderneeming and Charity, Region Two; Anna Catherina, Edinburg, Stewartville, Meten -Meer- Zorg, Leonora, Wales, Parfaite Harmonie, Tuschen and Wales, Region Three, and Diamond, Grove, Eccles, Herstelling, Covent Garden, Perseverance, Prospect, Little and Great Diamonds, La Reconnaissance, Non Pariel, Mon Repos, Cummings Lodge, Sophia, Enmore, Foulis, Success, Ogle, LBI, Hope Lowlands, and Hope Estate in Region Four.

Several areas in Region Five slated to benefit includes Bath, Hope, Experiment, Balthyock, and Burma while in Region Six, Ordnance Fortlands, Kilcoy, Chesney, No. 75, No. 76, Hampshire, Williamsburg and Palmyra will benefit.

The Region Seven areas are: Five Miles, Four Miles and Three Miles, while Madhia Region 8, and Poke Bridge Lethem, Culvert City and Tabatinga, Region Nine, are slated to benefit.

Additionally, Amelia’s Ward, Phase 1B, Phase II, Phase III, Phase IV and Phase V, Wismar and Wisroc in Region 10 will also receive a portion of the $100 billion enhancement sum.

Guyana held its first Building Expo in August 2010, almost 12 years ago. It was an initiative by President Ali, who served as the then housing minister, to create linkages between local businesses and other regional and international companies.

