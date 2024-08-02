Palmyra to get cultural market to showcase talent, honour emancipation – President Ali

A national cultural market that encompasses the richness of Guyana’s cultural ecosystem will be established to serve as an educational and talent-showcasing hub and provide a safe and inclusive space for families.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali unveiled the groundbreaking initiative, set to be established in Palmyra, Region Six, as he joined Guyanese of African descent for the 186th emancipation celebration at the New Amsterdam Technical Institute (NATI) tarmac in Region Six, on Thursday.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali shares light moments with scores of Berbicians as he joined Guyanese of African descent for the 186th emancipation celebration at the New Amsterdam Technical Institute (NATI) on Thursday President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali shares light moments with scores of Berbicians as he joined Guyanese of African descent for the 186th emancipation celebration at the New Amsterdam Technical Institute (NATI) on Thursday President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali shares light moments with scores of Berbicians as he joined Guyanese of African descent for the 186th emancipation celebration at the New Amsterdam Technical Institute (NATI) on Thursday Cultural items during the emancipations celebration at NATI Cultural items during the emancipations celebration at NATI Cultural items during the emancipations celebration at NATI

Emphasising its significance in nurturing the future and promoting a shift in societal attitudes, President Ali said the initiative symbolically ties to the commemoration of emancipation.

The president explained that plans are in place to promptly develop and complete the hub to showcase upcoming festivals.

“As we build the new stadium, and as we build facilities around the stadium, and as we build hotels, an important part of why people will come to Region Six is to be part of this national cultural market,” the head of state pronounced.

Persons attending the emancipation celebrations enjoyed every moment of the event President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali joined Guyanese of African descent for the 186th emancipation celebration at the New Amsterdam Technical Institute (NATI) on Thursday

The market is envisioned to encapsulate all facets of the country’s culture, including food, clothing, dance, music, and art. Additionally, the historical context of emancipation and the abolition of slavery is a pivotal part of the initiative.

“This will be a symbol of the importance of culture in bridging gaps and bringing people together. The importance of culture in economic and social revolution. The importance of culture in developing healthy lifestyle… [and] the importance of culture in celebrating the unity of our people and our country,” he underscored.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali shares light moments with scores of Berbicians as he joined Guyanese of African descent for the 186th emancipation celebration at the New Amsterdam Technical Institute (NATI) on Thursday Persons attending the emancipation celebrations enjoyed every moment of the event

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance and Public Service, Dr Ashni Singh, along with technical personnel has been tasked with conducting consultations with culture groups to advance the plan.

Within six weeks, community consultations will begin to formalise plans and a committee will be established.

Shifting gears to Emancipation celebrations, President Ali said it is important to remember that the freedom of ancestors signified the end of their enslavement and marked the beginning of an ongoing quest for greater dignity.

He noted too that Emancipation honours the countless souls who gave their lives in pursuit of freedom.

He urged the audience to never forget their duties as Guyanese to pay tribute to their ancestors, who carved out a new destiny by breaking the shackles of slavery.

Noting that slavery was not just a stain in the country’s past but a massive injustice perpetuated against millions of African men, women, and children, President Ali stated that CARICOM will continue to persist in its pursuit for all reparations.

“CARICOM’s commitment to seeking reparations is not just about financial compensation, it is about acknowledgement, accountability, and healing. The injustices of the past cannot be erased, but they can be addressed with sincerity and fairness. Reparations represent a step towards rectifying the wrongs and building a more just and equitable future,” he emphasised. Emancipation Day is annually observed on August 1. This annual observance marks the abolition of slavery in Guyana and serves as a powerful reminder of the country’s dark past and the enduring spirit of its people.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

