“Panday-mismanagement syndrome” will be eradicated from sugar industry – President Ali

On the lawns of the Albion Estate in Region Six on Friday, His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali stood firm as he declared that his government will eradicate what he described as the “Panday-mismanagement” of Guyana’s sugar industry.

Speaking to reporters during a hybrid-style press conference, President Ali said the government must see the results of the massive investments being made into the industry.



President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, during a hybrid-style press conference on the lawns of the Albion Estate

The People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), from 2020 to present, would have injected approximately $40 billion to reshape GuySuCo into a modern, sustainable contributor to national development.

The government will invest in research, training, value-added production, technology transfer and most importantly, a performance matrix for management.

“If management cannot meet the indicators on the matrix, they will be removed…the panday-mismanagement syndrome will be eradicated from this industry.” the president said.

With sugar being important to the Region Six economy, the head of state assured that the government will continue to inject resources to ensure returns on its investments.

Additionally, a technical team from India will support the government to reopen the Skeldon Sugar Factory, aiming to produce 37,000 tonnes of sugar by 2030.

“We are looking at 100 per cent field mechanisation by 2030 and the deployment of multi-spectral imaging drones. to improve crop monitoring,” the president said.

The previous APNU/AFC Administration closed four sugar estates, namely the Wales, East Demerara, Rose Hall, and Skeldon Estates, between 2016 and 2017. This resulted in the loss of thousands of jobs, reduced household income, and hardships for several communities. This led to a decline in sugar production and exports.

Consequently, the last five years of the PPP/C have focused on restoring infrastructure to get sugar production back on track.

As GuySuCo transitions into the next phase, the focus is shifting to modernisation, efficiency, and diversification. The plan includes continued investment in machinery, support for mechanisation, and more opportunities for workers who will not only participate but will own and lead this exciting transformation.

President Ali told reporters, a proposal for a sugar refinery is under review.