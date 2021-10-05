Paradise to get grant for community enhancement

Youths in Paradise, East Coast Demerara, will soon see a significant transformation to their community ground as a result of a grant that will be provided by the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development.

Minister Nigel Dharamlall, MP, on Monday evening, made the commitment to provide a $500,000 grant to the Paradise Community Development Council (CDC) for the infrastructural works.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, M.P

Minister Dharamlall, who was at the time addressing residents at a meeting, explained that the grant will not only be used for the enhancement of the community ground, but for the improvement of the community’s aesthetics and infrastructure. This includes the cleaning and clearing of the drains following the conclusion of a comprehensive assessment from the ministry’s technical team.

A brush cutter will also be given to the sport committee to maintain the ground.

“You will use these funds to conduct all of the minor things in the community whether it is to rehabilitate the fence and washroom of the Paradise community ground among others. All of this can come to fruition by next week,” Minister Dharamlall said.

The minister has instructed the CDC to provide a proposal on the scope of works needed in the community.

In addition, six persons will be employed as Community Enhancement Workers (CEWs).

President of the Paradise Sport Committee, Essie Peters

Newly appointed President of the Paradise Sport Committee, Essie Peters said his purpose is to enrich the lives of the nation’s future leaders and as such, it is time for youth development.

He told DPI that the minister’s commitment is one that, “is very good because we have not been able to get the attention of any government official, but today is different. The commitment of the Minister is very important to our community, and I must thank him for that.”

Peters said this commitment of support is just the beginning of what the Government will do for the community. To this end, he encouraged stakeholders to partner with the sport committee to provide the necessary amenities for those with the potential to create a better tomorrow.