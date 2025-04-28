Paramakatoi internal road to be upgraded; over 30 residents to be employed

More than 30 residents of Paramakatoi in Region Eight will be employed as the government moves to construct one kilometre of internal road in the village.

The project forms part of the PPP/C government’s broader push for modern infrastructure development across the hinterland.

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill during the engagement in Paramakatoi

It aims to eliminate daily challenges faced by residents, such as dust during the dry season and mud when it rains.

The initiative is also expected to stimulate economic growth by creating employment opportunities.

During a recent visit to the community, Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill announced that similar infrastructure exercises are occurring in other communities.

Labourers will be hired directly from the village through the Ministry’s Special Projects Unit (SPU), rather than through external contractors.

Road in Paramakatoi in Region Eight

Skilled workers will be paid $10,000 per day, while labourers will earn $8,500 per day.

Where possible, materials will be sourced locally to ensure financial benefits remain within the community.

“The economic advancement of the people in Paramakatoi is secured because not only is the government doing the infrastructural work, but the methodology, the way in which it is being done, is bringing direct benefits to the people,” the minister said.

Residents of Paramakatoi in Region Eight

The project has received full financial approval and is set to commence immediately.

Minister Edghill also disclosed that the government is heavily focused on linking Region Eight and Region Nine, with $8 billion allocated for the construction of 29 bridges between Karasabai and Monkey Mountain.

He noted that the procurement process for the project has been completed.

Road in Paramakatoi, Region Eight

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

